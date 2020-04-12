Having stayed at home, like everyone else, for the past three or four weeks, I value receiving the Portland Press Herald and the Maine Sunday Telegram even more than I had. It is something I look forward to every day and provides a much-needed touch of normality.

With that in mind, I was stunned to read the April 5 Maine Voices column by Danielle Steinman that mocked “boomers.”

Substitute any religious, ethnic or racial group for “boomers” and that column would not have been published. It was pure ageism, published at a time when everyone needs a boost and positive thinking.

Writing the column was in very bad taste, but publishing it was in bad judgment and requires an apology.

Shelley Dunn

Portland

