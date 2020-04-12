SCARBOROUGH – Clayton Arthur Dyer died peacefully in the early morning hours of April 7, 2020 at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough. He was born May 27, 1934 in Rockland to LeRoy C. Dyer and Gladys M. Philbrook Dyer. He grew up in Waldoboro and graduated from Waldoboro High School in 1953.He served in the United States Air Force as a radar technician on the F-94C Fighter/Interceptor Aircraft from 1954-1957. He was also a lab technician in the explosive department at E. I. DuPont Company in Wilmington, Del. while serving in the Air Force.After serving our country, he attended the University of Maine Orono, majoring in education in the sciences where he received his B.S. degree in 1961. He furthered his education and received his M.S. degree from Union College in Schenectady, N.Y. in 1964 via NASA grant for summer schools. He taught biology at South Portland High School for 29 years from 1961-1990 during which he served as department head for five years. He was the director of Driver Education at SPHS for 10 years, he served as the Pre-Med Club class advisor for several years and was the J.V. baseball coach for one year going 16-0. During his teaching career he helped develop and teach the Advanced Placement Biology class. He received the National Association of Biology Teachers (NABT) Maine Biology Teacher of the Year Award in 1969. He also taught several specialized classes including: a NASA sponsored science class for the University of Maine Portland-Gorham, Microbiology at Maine Medical Center School of Nursing and a science class to elementary teachers at St. Joseph’s College in Windham. He was also a licensed arborist. Clayton loved to make lists and was a man with a plan. He planned family camping trips which included a nine-week trip across the United States in 1972 visiting national parks and monuments. Another memorable family trip was a five-week camping adventure to the Canadian Maritimes in 1973.He enjoyed the outdoors which included gardening, landscaping, umpiring and coaching Little League and Senior League Baseball in Scarborough, skiing (he learned when he was 40), and hunting which included trips to Waldoboro with his high-school students. After retiring from teaching, he cherished his 28 winters in Florida. He enjoyed playing softball, attending spring training baseball games, visiting theme parks and gardens, and making new friends. In the fall of 2018, he made his final residence at Sable Lodge Retirement Community in South Portland where he made new friends with the residents and the kind and caring staff. Most of all, Clayton enjoyed his family and friends. He was always ready with a quick joke. He is predeceased by his parents; a brother, Donald L. Dyer; wife, Lois M. (Nicholson) Dyer; second wife, Rizalina (Lee) Clark Dyer; and a stepson, Norman Clark. He is survived by his sister, Maxine (Dyer) Poland of Round Pond; three children, Leonard Dyer of Gorham, Randy Dyer and his wife Dawn Peterson of Gorham, and daughter Carole Dyer Shaw and her husband Ed of Hampden; stepson, Sterling Clark of San Francisco, stepdaughter-in-law Carolyn Clark of South Portland; grandchildren, April Shaw-Beaudoin, Stephen Shaw, Martha Shaw, Anna Dyer Brunelle, Ryan Dyer; and three grandstepchildren, David Clark, Joanna Clark, and Abby Longstaff; and seven great-grandchildren and another due in July. In addition, Clayton is survived by many extended family members. The family wants to thank the staff of Beacon Hospice and the staff at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House for providing exceptional care and comfort to our dad during his final days. Due to the current health concerns, services will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.hobbsfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Beacon Hospice or to the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous