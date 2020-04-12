ORHAM – Enid K. McNeally, 81, passed away peacefully on April 5, 2020, at her home of 56 years in Gorham, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Born in Massachusetts on April 10, 1938, she moved to Maine to attend college and remained for life.Enid graduated from Marblehead High School, Massachusetts, the University of Maine, Orono and earned an advanced degree at the University of Southern Maine. At the University of Maine, she was a member of the All Maine Women and Phi Beta Kappa honor societies. She was a research statistician at S.D. Warren Company in Westbrook and a mathematics professor at the University of Southern Maine and Saint Joseph’s College in Standish. Enid and her husband, Bob, established McNeally Farms where they raised flowers, Christmas trees, and hay. Enid served in the Maine Iris Society, Gorham Garden Club, Maine Christmas Tree Association, among others. Enid greatly enjoyed flower gardening, watching birds and rug hooking.Enid was preceded in death by her husband, Robert W. McNeally, and sister, Mildred Kelley. She is survived by her five children, Robert Jr., Arthur, Allegra, Andrew, and Phoebe and their respective families which include seven grandchildren.The family wishes to thank Dr. Harold Burstein, Elizabeth O’Reilly NP, and the outstanding staff of the Dana Farber Cancer Institute for providing exceptional care and quality of life throughout the course of her cancer treatments. She will be remembered in a private family service. Arrangements are by the Windham Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 434 River Rd., Windham, Maine.In lieu of flowers, please remember Enid as she was with each of you during her life.

