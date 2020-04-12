SCARBOROUGH – Helen L. Dickey (“Rogie”) passed away peacefully with family at her side on March 25, 2020. She was 95. She was raised in Greenwich, Conn., swimming in Long Island Sound and playing with her brothers and cousins. She graduated from Rosemary Hall with distinction as a “ten-bar girl”. She confounded her tennis opponents then and well into her eighties, including her husband, Charley Dickey in 1947, as a last minute, fill-in doubles partner. A true “courtship” evolved. They married that year. She adored him, admiring his corporate accomplishments at the Scott Paper Company and partaking as a full partner in his business and social relationships. She reminisced often of her two stints in the Pacific NW, first during WWII, and then separately as a mother of a growing family and in support of her husband’s assignments there. They returned to Philadelphia, making Devon their home for the next 45 years. In 2006, choosing to be closer to their children, and for the opportunity to spend more time at their second home on their beloved Mount Desert Island, Rogie and Charley moved to their final home at Piper Shores in Scarborough. Wherever she found herself, Rogie was gifted at creating a warm and welcoming home, greeting always with positivity, openness and acceptance. She was a gracious host to a wide circle of friends, extended family and her children’s friends. She liked to share them all with others, and with great pride. She was a tireless advocate for women’s health issues, chairing the board of Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pennsylvania.Rogie was predeceased by her husband, Charley Dickey, her brothers Vince, David and Bill Lynch. She is survived by her five children and their spouses who lovingly considered her Mom as well: Charley of Seattle, Wash. (Sheila), Heidi Fitz of Cumberland (David), Sylvia Whitman of Weston, Mass. (Gordon), Catherine Dickey of Dedham, Mass. (Peter), and Rob Dickey of West Newton, Mass. (Dubs). She is also survived by 15 devoted grandchildren: Sam (Mareike), Eric (Catherine), Megan, Pete (Jane), Brad, Heidi, Matthew, Zack (Alice), Sloan, Will, Barrett (Karly), Matt, Kyle, Charley, and Nell. She delighted in her eight great-grandchildren. The family is grateful for the compassionate care offered by the staff of Piper Shores. Rogie’s life was enriched by the friendship and support of many including Jenn, Fran, Gail, Cathy, Deb, Deb C, Terri, Nicole, Robyn, Barbara and Tammy. In light of the current public health situation, Rogie’s Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland. Online condolences may be expressed at www.hobbsfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers,you may donate in Rogie Dickey’s name to:The Jackson Laboratories P. O. Box 254 Bar Harbor, ME 04609 or: Planned Parenthood of Northern New England 443 Congress St.Portland, ME 04101 or:Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pennsylvania 1144 Locust St.Philadelphia, PA 19107

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous