SOUTH PORTLAND – Mary Elmendorf Dunn, 65, died Monday, April 6, 2020, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House, Scarborough, Maine, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Albany, N.Y, Mary was the daughter of the late Dr. DuMont Frelinghuysen Elmendorf Jr. and Ellen Fehsenfeld Elmendorf.Mary was the beloved wife of David L. Dunn; cherished mother of Hannah McKellar Dunn; dear sister of Dr. Sarah Elmendorf (Bruce DiStefano), Reverend Gretchen Elmendorf (Andy Vaughan), Laura Britton (Dr. Lewis Britton) and the late DuMont Elmendorf III; loving aunt of Keith DiStefano (Jamie), Ellen DiStefano, Timothy DiStefano and Maxwell Vaughan; she is survived by many friends and colleagues.She lived and studied in Paris, France with her family and was a graduate of The Albany Academy for Girls and Syracuse University. Mary was known professionally as Marcy and served as Chief Information Officer for Maine Health and previously was Chief Information Officer for Catholic Health Services of Long Island New York and Episcopal Health Services of New York. She has been listed many times as one of the top CIOs in the country by Becker’s Hospital Review, a leading health care industry trade publication. Music was important to Mary throughout her life. She was a longtime member and remained devoted to the choir at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, Albany, N.Y. She sang for the Syracuse University Hendrick’s Chapel choir, Albany Pro Musica, was a member of the Capital Hill Choral Society, and sang the Messiah at Lincoln Center, N.Y. She was an avid pianist participating in recitals with her daughter on Long Island.Her interests were diverse and she was committed to any project she undertook including learning to play the cello, competing in a triathalon, swimming, cooking, photography, serving as manager of her daughter’s soccer team in Stony Brook, N.Y., and kayaking. She was particularly devoted to her extended family, spending summers in the Adirondacks and Thanksgiving with her Leithiser cousins and the Redding families.She battled her illness ferociously. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic funeral services will be held privately. It is hoped that a memorial service will be held at a later date.The family would like to especially thank Dr Tracey Weissberg, Dr Mark Wrona, Mr Richard Peterson, the staff at Maine Medical Center and Gosnell Hospice for their support and kindness during her illness. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.comThose wishing to remember Mary in a special way may send a contribution to St Peters Episcopal Church, Albany, N.Y or St. Lukes Episcopal Church,Portland, Maine.

