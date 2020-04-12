GRAY – Timothy Richard Fogg, 37, of Gray passed away on March 28, 2020 at Northern Light Mercy Hospital. Tim was predeceased by his father, Stanley R. Fogg. He is survived by his mother, Helen Fogg; brothers Duane and Scott and their families; daughter, Ella Fogg and sons, Logan and Dawson Fogg; special cousin Cheri Hunter; along with many other cousins, nieces and nephews.A celebration of life will be held at a later date. To read more about Timothy and sign his quest book and leave condolences please visit advantageportland.com

