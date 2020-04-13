BIDDEFORD — A local company, Brown Dog Carriers & Logistics, is, in a manner of speaking, extending a paw to help get donated coronavirus-associated equipment and supplies to their destinations around Maine.

The company is launching “A Helping Paw,” to help get donated items where they are needed, anywhere in the state, quickly, at no charge, said company President Graig Morin and Director Darrell Pardy.

“We’ve been trying to figure out how to help with COVID-19 crisis,” said Pardy. “We’re looking at ways to partner with companies that may have medical supplies and equipment and we’re willing to deliver that around the state for free, and we’re asking other companies to do their part. We’re all in this together, let’s figure out how we can help each other.”

Brown Dog Carriers & Logistics, named for Morin’s chocolate Labrador retriever, Lily, was formed in 2017. The company has been active in giving back to the wider community — helping deliver wreaths to Arlington National Cemetery for the past couple of years, as part of the Wreaths Across America event. As well, Brown Dog is involved with K-9s On the Front Line, which pairs certified trained service dogs with military veterans affected by post-traumatic stress disorder and the like.

Morin, a Biddeford native, has more than 20 years in the industry and logged more than 1.5 million miles before launching Brown Dog Carriers & Logistics.

Pardy had co-founded Bristol Seafood in 1992. He said he sold the business a few years ago, and later teamed up with Morin as an investor and director to help grow Brown Dog Carriers & Logistics.

“A Helping Paw,” began forming when Brown Dog Carriers & Logistics volunteered to deliver metal folding chairs that Hussey Seating of North Berwick was donating to area medical facilities.

Hussey Seating had announced March 30 they would be donating $50,000 worth of chairs.

Brown Dog Carriers agreed to deliver the chairs at no cost.

“We see this as an opportunity to continue to help our neighbors during the COVID-19 crisis,” said Morin at the time.

Both men say the company is busier than ever, particularly as supermarkets are seeing a spike in sales — Morin said the company used to use two 18-wheelers to service a supermarket client, and now uses seven. As well, Brown Dog has gained another client, and has hired some part-time drivers who have seen their hours reduced elsewhere. In all, the company has about 20 employees.

Another helping paw has been extended to health care workers, by picking up the tab for coffee at a local store. Morin said a friend owns Nadeau’s Deli & Variety on Elm Street in Biddeford, so he called, the two talked and agreed to provide the service to Southern Maine Health Care employees who show their hospital ID.

“With “A Helping Paw,” we’re trying to do whatever we can,” said Pardy. “And it’s a call to action to other companies to do their part.”

Those who need donated equipment delivered, or who want to help, may contact Morin or Pardy or email: [email protected]

