KENNEBUNK — Community Harvest is launching a Neighbors Caring for Neighbors initiative in response to community hardships brought on by the COVID-19 crisis.

Long known for their Thanksgiving Project Pilgrim meal, Noel Dinner on Christmas Day and monthly Harvest Cafe (currently suspended), Community Harvest, through the generosity of donors and in concert with some area restaurant’s, aims to help.

“During this health crisis many are witnessing profound acts of bravery and kindness from our health care workers and first responders,” said Community Harvest Executive Director Kerry de Bree. “At the same time, many families who simply cannot afford to be out of work have been laid off in response to this worldwide pandemic.”

Founded in 1999, Community Harvest focuses on food, fellowship, and financial assistance for those living in Kennebunk, Kennebunkport, and Arundel, and offers all services free of charge.

Community Harvest is proud to partner with Alisson’s Restaurant and The Boathouse in Kennebunkport, Cape Porpoise Kitchen, Cherie’s and Mekhong Thai in Kennebunk and Mike’s American Diner in Arundel to offer healthy meals to first responders, medical personnel and families in need, de Bree said.

“Community Harvest has always been about bringing people together and share meals,” she said. “While we cannot do that in our traditional way right now, we can connect with individuals who may benefit from a complimentary meal from local restaurants who have always been so generous to our organization. We are providing gift certificates from local restaurants for curbside pick-up of healthy meals to individuals who may be struggling during this time.”

“Community Harvest is committed to help our courageous front-line workers and the families in our community,” de Bree said. “Meeting this need is one way that Community Harvest can support and help relieve some of the pressure our neighbors are experiencing.”

For more information on how to participate in the Neighbors Caring for Neighbors initiative, visit www.communityharvestonline.org or call 967-1911.

