Arrests

No arrests or criminal summonses were reported from March 31 to April 5.

Fire calls

4/1 at 7:09 p.m. Smoke detector activation on Ledge Road.

4/4 at 12:56 p.m. Building fire in Windham.

EMS

Cumberland emergency medical services responded to nine calls from April 1-7.

filed under:
cumberland maine, Forecaster police beat
Related Stories
Latest Articles