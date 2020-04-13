Arrests
No arrests or criminal summonses were reported from March 31 to April 5.
Fire calls
4/1 at 7:09 p.m. Smoke detector activation on Ledge Road.
4/4 at 12:56 p.m. Building fire in Windham.
EMS
Cumberland emergency medical services responded to nine calls from April 1-7.
