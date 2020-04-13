Arrests
No arrests were reported from April 3-10.
Summonses
4/8 at 11:28 a.m. Anthony Pizzo, 36, of Leighton Road, was issued a summons by Officer Alexander Beaton on charges of violating protection order and violating condition of release.
Fire calls
4/3 at 12:13 p.m. Fire call on Bucknam Road.
4/3 at 6:36 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Terra Way.
4/4 at 1 p.m. Assist Windham.
4/4 at 11:34 p.m. Assist State Police.
4/5 at 2:13 p.m. Brush fire on Woodville Road.
4/6 at 12:02 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Marion Way.
4/6 at 12:49 p.m. Vehicle fire on Bucknam Road.
4/6 at 12:11 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Brook Road.
4/6 at 3:21 p.m. Brush fire on Surrey Lane.
4/6 at 5:26 p.m. Unattended/unpermitted burn on Knight Street.
4/8 at 3:52 p.m. Assist Cumberland.
4/9 at 5:14 p.m. Motor vehicle accident at Falmouth and Leighton roads.
4/9 at 7:30 p.m. Structure fire on Earle Street.
4/9 at 8:51 p.m. Lines down at Grist Mill Drive and Tanya Lane.
EMS
Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 36 calls from April 3-10.
