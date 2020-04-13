Arrests

4/5 at 4:16 p.m. Linwood Maynard Grover, 38, of Litchfield Road, was arrested on Main Street by Sgt. Paul Powers on charges of violating condition of release and possession of firearm by prohibited person.

Summonses

4/11 at 1:04 p.m. Gary Crone, 60, of Marvin Way, was issued a summons on Marvin Way by Detective Gino Bianchini on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Fire calls

4/6 at 8:34 a.m. Fire alarm on Main Street.

4/8 at 7:55 a.m. Fire alarm on West Street.

4/8 at 8:07 a.m. and 8:08 a.m. Fire alarm on Casco Street.

4/8 at 8:08 a.m. Fire alarm on Double L Street.

4/9 at 10:05 a.m. Fire alarm on Park Street.

4/9 at 4:58 p.m. Motor vehicle crash on Hallowell Road.

4/9 at 6:06 p.m. Traffic safety complaint on Wardtown Road.

4/9 at 6:37 p.m. Traffic safety complaint at Acorn Ridge Road and Ledgewood Lane.

EMS

Freeport emergency medical services responded to 29 calls from April 3-12.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: