As a 67-year-old “Baby Boomer,” having just read the Maine Voices piece by Danielle Steinman, a rush of pejoratives come flooding to mind: condescending, insensitive, insulting, et al.
I am confident that I, as well as many of those much older, are capable of reading and listening to the daily news and current events and fully understanding the implications as well as she.
I was unaware that one became infantile and launched into senility the moment they passed their 56th birthday, no longer able to function in society with out having someone holding their hand and leading the way.
Her attitude is one more example of the ageism many of us experience on a daily basis. Perhaps it would be better that society refrain from segregating the various age groups into artificial compartments- boomer, millennial, gen x, etc., each with it’s own list of derogatory stereotypes and expectations.
Gregory L. Strout
South Paris
