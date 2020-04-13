PORTLAND — The city’s Office of Elder Affairs is starting a temporary volunteer service to provide grocery shopping and food delivery to elderly residents during the coronavirus pandemic.

Portland residents 65 or older who are unable to go to a grocery store or food pantry and have no family or friends able to help are eligible. Priority will be given to individuals not served by other community programs.

Volunteers will deliver food once every two weeks.

For more information: contact Linda Weare at [email protected].

