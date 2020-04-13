Arrests



4/5 at 9:36 a.m. Alexander Layug, 33, of Portland, on Sherman Street on a charge of assault.

4/5 at 1:39 p.m. John Martinolich, 34, of Portland, on Alder Street on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

4/5 at 2:46 p.m. Joshua Holden, 45, address unlisted, on Park Avenue on an outstanding warrant.

4/5 at 3:52 p.m. William Banks, 73, of Portland, on Munjoy South on a charge of assault.

4/5 at 9:22 p.m. John Aboda, 38, of Portland, on Oxford Street on charges of criminal trespass and violation of conditional release.

4/6 at 4:04 a.m. Christian Scott Francis Bellanceau, 20, of Rumford, on a charge of illegal possession of hypodermic and an outstanding warrant.

4/6 at 9:24 a.m. Charles Houghton, 37, address unlisted, on Widgery Wharf on a charge of criminal trespass.

4/6 at 9:24 a.m. Kimberly Jacques, 32, address unlisted, on Widgery Wharf on a charge of criminal trespass.

4/6 at 10:10 a.m. Scott Bell, 61, of Casco, on Hanover Street on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and two counts of violation of conditional release.

4/6 at 1:51 p.m. Matthew Grant, 43, of Yarmouth, on Pleasant Street on a charge of violation of conditional release.

4/6 at 2:47 p.m. Chelsey Bragdon, 41, of Portland, on Congress Street on a charge of indecent conduct.

4/6 at 5:18 p.m. Chrystal Reimer, 47, of Freeport, on Chapel Street on charges of operating without a license and violation of conditional release.

4/6 at 5:34 p.m. Dana Burnell, 39, of Portland, on Bishop Street on a charge of assault.

4/6 at 7:13 p.m. Shane Hatfield, 30, of Westbrook, on Fox Street on a charge of operating after suspension.

4/6 at 8:08 p.m. James Baker Mullin, 30, of Marlboro, Massachusetts, on Oxford Street on a charge of criminal mischief and receiving stolen property.

4/7 at 9 a.m. Brian Elliott, 43, address unlisted, on Cumberland Avenue on charges of aggravated criminal mischief, assault, burglary (residential), obstructing report of a crime or injury, robbery and violation of conditional release.

4/7 at 5:45 p.m. Keith Day, 27, of Portland, on Woodford Street on charges of burglary of a motor vehicle, criminal mischief, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, violation of conditional release and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

4/8 at midnight. Tam Le, 44, of Portland, on Yellowbird Road on charges of burglary of a motor vehicle and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

4/8 at 12:19 a.m. Phillip J. Bartley, 43, address unlisted, on Washington Avenue on a charge of criminal trespass.

4/8 at 3:30 a.m. Nicholas Currier, 32, of South Portland, on Oxford Street on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, robbery and violation of conditional release.

4/8 at 1:38 p.m. Arnold Craney, 51, of Saco, on Portland Street on a charge of public drinking.

4/8 at 3:29 p.m. Michael L. Lamoin, 31, of Portland, on Congress Street on charges of burglary of a motor vehicle and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

4/8 at 3:50 p.m. Deng Rag, 35, of Portland, on Cumberland Avenue on a charge of public drinking.

4/8 at 4:02 p.m. Dustin Cole, 41, address unlisted, on Cumberland Avenue on a charge of public drinking.

4/8 at 4:50 p.m. Arnold Craney, 51, of Saco, on Portland Street on a charge of public drinking.

4/9 at 1:55 a.m. Kurtis W. Dyer, 58, of Portland, on Pine Street on a charge of criminal trespass and five counts of violation of conditional release.

4/9 at 9:30 a.m. Dylan A. Barrett, 20, of Portland, on Cumberland Avenue on a charges of criminal trespass.

4/9 at 12:38 p.m. Arnold Craney, 51, of Saco, on Portland Street on a charge of public drinking.

4/9 at 1:15 p.m. Jefferey Durloo, 46, address unlisted, on Brown Street on a charge of public drinking.

4/9 at 4 p.m. Roland Gagnon, 56, address unlisted, on Oxford Street on charges of public drinking and violation of conditional release.

4/10 at 12:59 p.m. Gary Brooks, 56, address unlisted, on Bramhall Street on a charge of criminal trespass.

4/10 at 1:52 p.m. Mark Brian Axelsen, 30, of Portland, on Elm Street on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

4/10 at 4:40 p.m. Edwin Freddy Umana, 49, of Brown Street on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

4/10 at 5:20 p.m. Senad Brkic, 44, of Portland, on Cumberland Avenue on a charge of assault.

4/11 at 3:01 a.m. Jason Methot, 42, of Billerica, Massachusetts, on Washington Avenue on a charge of operating while under the influence.

4/11 at 2:27 p.m. Ember Corson, 41, of Portland, on Alder Street on two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

4/11 at 8:38 p.m. Preston Cooper, 55, of Waterville, on Park Avenue on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

4/12 at 1:57 a.m. Sandrine Uwiduhaye, 25, of Portland, on Cumberland Avenue on a charge of aggravated assault.

4/12 at 7:31 a.m. Dustin Cole, 41, address unlisted, on Portland Street on charges of public drinking and violation of conditional release.

4/12 at 7:31 a.m. James Egan, 63, of Portland, on Portland Street on a charge of public drinking and an outstanding warrant.

4/12 at 2:55 p.m. David T. Gruchala, 33, of Portland, on Cedar Street on an outstanding warrant.

