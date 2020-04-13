Portland has postponed a City Council workshop and meeting scheduled for Monday because of the potential for power outages during a gusty coastal storm.

The workshop and meeting will instead be held Tuesday.

Like other cities and towns, Portland is holding its public meetings online using Zoom, a video conference platform that allows citizens to watch the discussions and, on certain subjects, ask questions or provide feedback. However, because loss of power in parts of the city would eliminate access to the meeting, the city decided to postpone.

The National Weather Service is warning that heavy rains and strong winds could knock out power in coastal communities Monday afternoon and evening. Winds could gust over 50 mph Monday afternoon, which is also when rains are expected to be at their heaviest.

To join the meetings on Tuesday, download the free Zoom app and click the link: https://zoom.us/j/635623968

More information about the meetings and how to participate can be found at www.portlandmaine.gov.

