PORTLAND — The Portland Water District Board of Trustees has tabled a water rate increase that was scheduled to take place May 1.

The board will revisit the increase in late May.

“We also understand this is a difficult time for everyone, and we have taken steps to ease the financial burden on our customers,” said Portland Water District General Manager Carrie Lewis.

In February the Portland Water District proposed a 2.9 percent rate increase, which would add an additional 61 cents to the typical monthly residential water bill. The rate increase was expected to raise $727,439 in revenue.

Additionally, the Portland Water District has taken several actions to assist the public in response to COVID-19, including suspending water disconnections on delinquent bills and waiving late fees until 30 days after the governor’s state of emergency ends.

The Portland Water District supplies water to 16% of Maine’s population, including Falmouth, Raymond, Scarborough, South Portland, Standish, and Windham, as well as Cape Elizabeth, Cumberland, Gorham, Portland and Westbrook.

For more information, visit: www.pwd.org/news/covid-19-response-current-service-impacts.

