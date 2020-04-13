FOOTBALL

The XFL filed for bankruptcy on Monday, likely spelling the end of the second iteration of the league.

The filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware estimates the organization has between $10,000,001 and $50 million in both assets and liabilities. Former coaches Bob Stoops and Marc Trestman are among the creditors with the largest unsecured claims.

The WWE-backed XFL canceled the rest of its return season last month because of the coronavirus pandemic. It suspended operations and laid off its employees Friday.

The league said Monday in an emailed statement that it wasn’t insulated “from the harsh economic impacts and uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 crisis.”

“This is a heartbreaking time for many, including our passionate fans, players and staff, and we are thankful to them, our television partners, and the many Americans who rallied to the XFL for the love of football,” the league said.

NFL: The San Francisco 49ers re-signed cornerbacks Dontae Johnson and Jason Verrett to one-year contracts Monday.

Both Johnson and Verrett played sparingly for San Francisco last season but were brought back for depth in the secondary.

Johnson was a originally a fourth-round pick by San Francisco in 2014 and spent his first four years with the team. He returned in 2019 and spent the offseason with the Niners before getting cut before the start of the season.

• The Los Angeles Rams have signed kickers Lirim Hajrullahu and Austin MacGinnis as potential replacements for longtime incumbent Greg Zuerlein, the team said Monday.

Neither kicker has appeared in an NFL game, but both have had tryouts with NFL teams.

• Linebacker Nicholas Morrow signed his restricted free agent tender with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Raiders placed a second-round tender on Morrow last month worth about $3.2 million. That allowed them to match any contract offer Morrow received from another team or they would get a second-round pick as compensation.

Morrow originally joined the Raiders as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He has played in all 48 games since joining the team and had 73 tackles and one interception in 2019, when he started eight games.

BASKETBALL

NBA: The Chicago Bulls fired general manager Gar Forman, while officially hiring Denver Nuggets GM Arturas Karnisovas as their executive vice president of basketball operations and moving John Paxson into an advisory role.

The Bulls handed the keys to the 48-year-old Karnisovas last week, hoping he can spark a struggling franchise.

Paxson is moving into a background role after nearly two decades as the top basketball decision-maker. He took over as general manager for Jerry Krause in 2003 and was promoted to vice president of basketball operations in May 2009 with Forman — who joined the Bulls as a scout in 1998 — becoming GM.

But now, Forman is out. And the future of coach Jim Boylen remains unclear.

The Bulls thought they were ready to contend for a playoff spot after combining for just 49 wins the past two seasons. Instead, they were 11th in the Eastern Conference at 22-43 when the NBA suspended play because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

