Heavy rain and strong winds could knock out power in coastal Maine on Monday, complicating ongoing efforts to fix utility lines damaged during a storm last week.

Winds could gust over 50 mph Monday afternoon, which is also when rains are expected to be at their heaviest, causing concern of additional power outages. Over the weekend, crews scrambled to finish restoring power after a heavy snowstorm Thursday night knocked out electricity to nearly a third of the state.

The Maine Emergency Management Agency is “monitoring this storm closely and working to get additional crews in place through mutual assistance agreements,” said Peter Rogers, agency director. MEMA said it will continue to work with utilities to prioritize power restoration for critical services such as hospitals and health care and food distribution facilities.

Hunter Tubbs, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Gray, said winds gusting up to 55 mph, particularly in midcoast Maine and in higher elevations in the mountains, could result in power outages Monday. Most areas are expected to see 1 to 2 inches of rain, which combined with snow melt could cause some river flooding.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for much of the state, including Cumberland and York counties. Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects, tree limbs could be blown down and there could be some power outages, according to the weather service.

A high wind warning is in effect for coastal Waldo, Lincoln and Knox counties, where gusts of up to 60 mph are expected. The weather service said damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines, widespread power outages are expected and travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.

The weather service also issued a storm warning for coastal waters, where very strong winds will cause hazardous seas that could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

Strong wind gusts will make it difficult, and at times impossible, for line crews to make immediate repairs.

“What the storm on Monday does for us, it’s really being laser-focused on getting people restored before that storm hits,” said CMP President and CEO Doug Herling. “When the peak of (Monday’s) storm comes through they’re saying we could have winds around 40 miles per hour with gusts up to 50 and it’s unsafe to be up in a bucket in 40 mph winds.”

CMP reported just over 16,000 customers were still without power Monday morning, primarily in Penobscot, Waldo and Somerset counties.

CMP, which saw approximately 260,000 total customers lose power because of the snowstorm, had 100 CMP crews, 439 contracted line crews and 223 tree crews, totaling about 1,500 people, working Sunday.

Emera Maine, which serves northern and Downeast areas, reported nearly 6,500 customers were still without power because of damage from last week’s heavy snow.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: