Greater Portland Landmarks Self-Guided Walking Tours

Keep your physical distance from others and take it to the streets with a Greater Portland Landmarks Self-Guided Walking Tour. Current tours cover Woodfoods Corner and Deering Highlands, Munjoy Hill, St. John and Valley streets, Western Prom and Oakdale. The detailed digital maps are covered in clickable “house” icons that offer rich, historical info. If you think you know a neighborhood well, think again and lace up your walking shoes. Rather stay put? Click away from home!

Watch Slim Goodbody’s Kids’ Guide to COVID-19

youtube.com/user/SlimGoodbodyTV

Here’s a chance to let someone explain COVID-19 to young people in an easy to understand yet straightforward and thorough way. Slim Goodbody, portrayed by John Burnstein of Lincolnville, has been spreading the word to kids for decades about healthy eating and exercise through TV appearances, live shows and school curriculum. He recently created an eight-minute video that explains what kids need to know about COVID-19 including its history, how it’s spread and ways to stay safe.

Display hope, cheer and unity at your home

Wherever you’re isolating

If you’ve kept an eye out during any recent walks, bike rides or trips to the store, you might have noticed a growing trend displayed at residential homes. Families are sharing messages of unity and hope amid the pandemic, and they’re doing it in wonderful ways. From driveway chalk messages and painted rocks to teddy bears, rainbows and signs in windows and even holiday light displays, these small efforts go a long way in spreading goodwill and cheer as we all work to prevent the spread of COVID-19. To participate is simple, and there are no set rules. Using a simple marker and paper, piece of chalk, stuffed animal, string of lights or any number of other items you already have around the house, you can make your neck of the woods a little bit brighter, and you’ll likely lift the spirits of those who spot your display.

‘Sigh, Gone’ Virtual Book Launch

7 p.m. Tuesday, April 21, on Zoom. Pre-register on a Google doc at printbookstore.com, where you can also pre-order a copy of the book.

Space Gallery, Maine Writers & Publishers Alliance and Print: A Bookstore present a virtual launch of Portland writer Phuc Tran’s new book “Sigh, Gone: A Misfit’s Memoir of Great Books, Punk Rock and the Fight to Fit In.” The book is riveting and Tran offers an intimate look of what it was like for him and his parents to immigrate to America during the fall of Saigon in 1975. With unflinching prose about everything from racism and abuse to the discovery of classic literature and punk rock, Tran’s story is a compelling one. During the virtual launch, he’ll read some passages from “Sigh, Gone,” and there will be a Q&A period.

