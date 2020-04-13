Zak from GoldenOak

8 p.m. Thursday. Chocolate Church Arts Center Facebook page.

GoldenOak is a Maine-based indie-soul folk act featuring siblings Zak and Lena Kendall. They’re self-isolating in Belfast and Orono, respectively, and are trading off week to week, playing solo shows. This week is Zak’s turn, and the show is being presented by Chocolate Church Arts Center in Bath as part of its Live from Home series.

Lauren Crosby

8 p.m. Wednesday, April 22. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Portland House of Music’s Locked Down with P-Home series continues with a solo acoustic show from Lauren Crosby. Crosby’s a folk/blues singer, and her most recent album is last year’s “I Said Take Me To The Water.” Crosby will be streaming the performance from her midcoast home in New Harbor.

Chris Ross

6 p.m. Sundays and Wednesdays. facebook.com/chrisrossandthenorth

Singer-songwriter Chris Ross of Americana and rock band Chris Ross and the North will be picking up his acoustic guitar to play and sing tunes every Sunday and Wednesday night until further notice from his home in Raymond. He’s got three albums of materials to choose from including the songs “Mostly Sober,” “Over Lonesome” and “The Long Way” and lots of stories to tell about them.

