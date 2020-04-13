KENNEBUNKPORT – So let it be written, so let it be done.

With residents sequestering at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kennebunkport Historical Society’s archivist, Sharon Cummins, saw an opportunity to engage local history buffs.

In March she put out a call looking for virtual volunteers interested in transcribing handwritten records that can be difficult to read.

The response was immediate and overwhelming.

Every day, Cummins emails scanned pages from notebooks in the archives to nearly 20 volunteers who are creating typewritten copies for the society.

“Over the years handwritten information about historic buildings throughout Kennebunkport has been collected,” said Executive Administrator Kirsten Camp. “These records are used frequently by members of the society doing research, and we have been gradually transcribing the material to make it easier to work with. Sharon had the brilliant idea to reach out and ask people with extra time on their hands during the pandemic for help.”

Cummins said the impact of the volunteers’ efforts will be long-lasting and pay valuable dividends to their community.

“I have been amazed at how many people have raised their hands to help with this project,” said Cummins. “The work these volunteers are doing will make the information in our archives more easily accessible to researchers and homeowners interested in learning about the history of the community and their property. We can’t thank them enough.”

Those interested in transcribing some of the society’s records while sheltering in place, can email Sharon Cummins at [email protected]

