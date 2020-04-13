Arrests/Summonses

No arrests or criminal summonses were reported from April 6-12.

Fire calls

4/6 at 12:27 p.m. Unattended/unpermitted burn on Glowood Farm Road.

4/6 at 4:15 p.m. Fire call on East Elm Street.

4/9 at 5:22 p.m. Dispatched and canceled en route.

4/9 at 8:15 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Preservation Drive.

4/9 at 8:25 p.m. Lines down at East Main and Granite streets.

4/9 at 8:57 p.m. Lines down on Hillside Street.

4/9 at 9:13 p.m. Fire call on West Main Street.

4/9 at 9:18 p.m. Lines down on Granite Street.

4/9 at 9:59 p.m. Fire call on Bowdoin Street.

4/9 at 10:27 p.m. Fire call on Marina Road.

4/9 at 10:48 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on U.S. Route 1.

4/10 at 6:35 a.m. Lines down on Granite Street.

4/10 at 7:18 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on U.S. Route 1.

4/10 at 7:32 a.m. Lines down on Hillside Street.

4/10 at 8:24 a.m. Lines down on West Main Street.

4/10 at 11:46 a.m. Lines down on Main Street.

4/10 at 1:36 p.m. Lines down on Yankee Drive.

4/10 at 4:28 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on West Elm Street.

4/11 at 10:31 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Bartlett Circle.

4/11 at 5:57 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Baywood Lane.

EMS

Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to 17 calls from April 6-12.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: