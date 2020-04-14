Arrests
No arrests were reported from April 7-12.
Summonses
4/5 A 16-year-old boy, of Bath, was issued a summons by Officer Nick Green on High Street on a charge of criminal mischief.
Fire calls
4/6 at 3:49 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on U.S. Route 1 viaduct.
4/7 at 2:43 p.m. Open burn on North Street.
4/8 at 1:21 p.m. Outdoor fire on Middle Street.
4/9 at 5:07 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Whiskeag Road.
4/9 at 9:50 p.m. Wires down on Russell Street.
4/9 at 10:45 p.m. Low wires on Denny Road.
4/9 at 1:27 p.m. Low wires on Maxwell Street.
4/10 at 8:54 a.m. Lines down on Webber Avenue.
EMS
Bath emergency medical services responded to 29 calls from April 6-12.
