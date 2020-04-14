Kennebunk Free Library schedules online meditation class

Kennebunk Free Library will host presenter Cindy Simon for an online meditation class on Monday, April 27 at 6 p.m. Beginners or those looking to deepen their practice are welcome to login and participate.

Where does our awareness and attention go? Do we live in the moment? Are we aware of our breath? Relax and imagine peaceful scenery, learn deep stillness and quiet, utilize positive affirmations, and rid the mind of negative chatter. Learn to bring meditation into everyday life and discover deeper relaxation, sleep, patience and calm.

The meeting will be held online via Zoom. Call Kennebunk Free Library at 207-985-2173 (and leave a message) or email [email protected] for login information.

