The Senior British Open was postponed on Tuesday amid the coronavirus outbreak, with organizers still hoping the last senior major of the year can be played in 2020.

The event, due to take place at Sunningdale from July 23-26, is the fourth of the five senior majors to lose its scheduled place on the calendar because of the pandemic.

The Senior PGA Championship and the U.S. Senior Open have been canceled, while the Regions Tradition has been rescheduled for Sept. 24-27 from early May.

The Senior Players Championship, scheduled for Firestone Country Club in Ohio from July 9-12, hasn’t been called off yet.

A week after the regular British Open was canceled for the first time since 1945 and effectively pushed back 12 months so it can still be held at Royal St. George’s in 2021, the senior version was called off but not scrapped for the year, despite the challenges posed by limited daylight hours as it gets away from the summer.

“We will continue to investigate alternative options to host the Senior Open later in the year if at all possible,” said Johnnie Cole-Hamilton, executive director for championships at the R&A, “and will make an announcement in due course.”

Bernhard Langer is the defending champion, after winning at Royal Lytham last year.

THE PGA OF AMERICA established the Golf Emergency Relief Fund on Monday by donating $5 million and pledging to match up to an additional $2.5 million given by other groups in hopes of providing support for the golf industry during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The PGA’s contribution included every member of its executive team voluntarily reducing his or her compensation, along with the board of directors pledging personal donations.

THE NHL WILL remain on pause through at least the end of the month.

The league on Tuesday announced it was extending its self-quarantine recommendation for players, coaches and staff through April 30. The announcement marks the third time the NHL has pushed back its timetable since suspending play on March 12 because of the new coronavirus.

The most recent self-quarantine recommendation was supposed to run through Wednesday. The recommendation means team facilities will remain closed to players.

Players and staff were previously given the opportunity to self-isolate at their offseason homes.

There is no timetable of when play might resume and whether the NHL will be able to complete the regular season or start the playoffs, which could stretch into September. There were 189 games remaining when play was suspended.

UEFA SAYS IT will host another round of calls next week for European soccer leaders to address the shutdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The UEFA executive committee is set to join by video link on April 23. It will follow separate days of calls with UEFA’s 55 member federations and club soccer officials.

UEFA is giving priority to completing national league and cup competitions. One contingency plan is for games to continue into July and August and decide entries for the Champions League and Europa League next season.

This season’s Champions League and Europa League could resume once domestic titles are decided.

The UEFA executive committee last month postponed the European Championship by one year to 2021. Other games affected include World Cup qualifying groups, the 2021 Nations League finals and the women’s Euro 2021 tournament in England.

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER says its hopes of returning in mid-May are “extremely unlikely.”

In a statement Tuesday, the league said guidance from federal and local public health officials is making it unlikely the league will be able to restart in about a month.

MLS says the goal remains to play as many games as possible, but it’s becoming increasingly difficult to potentially play an entire season even if there are enough dates available.

MLS currently has a training moratorium for players through April 24.

