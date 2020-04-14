It was recently announced that, in an attempt to steamroll Maine voters, CMP is moving forward with the construction of their destructive corridor project. This move, while bold, isn’t surprising in light of the fact they are doing everything in their power to disenfranchise the tens of thousands of Mainers who signed referendum petitions.

I sit in my home after 48 hours without power and no predicted date for restoration because they have inadequate lines and far too few repair people to maintain them.

The money they are spending on all their ads of lies and misinformation should be spent on upgrading those lines.

Their baseless lawsuits, expensive ad campaigns and private investigators won’t stop us, their customers, from exercising our constitutionally-protected right at the ballot box this November.

Maine residents clearly know a bad deal when they see one. This “deal” is not in any way a deal for Maine.

I hope the businesses entering into contracts to construct the corridor are taking their payments upfront, because this November, we will put a stop to this charade.

CMP may have bottomless pockets and an insatiable appetite to spend money to defend their bottom line, but as Sandi Howard of Say No to NECEC pointed out, we have something that can’t be bought – the will of the voters of Maine!

Linda Lee,

Bowdoin

