Last week’s news from Central Maine Power validates the substantial economic benefits that will accrue to the state and people of Maine as a result of New England Clean Energy Connect. The company announced $300 million in contracts to builders, to do its necessary planning and timely preparation, pending Army Corps approval.
This is just a down payment on a billion-dollar project to build this clean energy transmission line; and it means hundreds of good jobs at a time when we need them greatly.
It’s been decades since a private company proposed to invest a billion dollars into the Maine economy. Probably the last time was the Hinckley Mill that Scott Paper built in the late 1970s. It has been the lifeblood of the economy of that region ever since.
I’ve spent decades studying Maine’s economy, and have closely followed the conclusions of the impartial state regulators tasked with permitting decisions on the project. I am deeply persuaded that this billion-dollar investment will have truly great, positive benefits, felt throughout the state and mostly in the western mountains region, where they are sorely needed.
It is appropriate that careful consideration be given, as well, to any downside effects. What we know from exhaustive reviews by the Public Utilities Commission and the Department of Environmental Protection is that the economic benefits “significantly outweigh the costs,” and that with the required mitigation requirements, the project “fully satisfies” Maine’s tough environmental protection standards.
It would be unwise, even foolhardy, not to embrace this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
Richard Barringer
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
The Forecaster
Portland Meetings: April 15-22
-
Forecaster Opinion
The Universal Notebook: Trump virus
-
Business
With showrooms shut down, Maine auto dealers focus on service and remote sales
-
Local & State
Maine lags New England states in reporting data on pandemic
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Citywide universal broadband would help bridge digital divide
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.