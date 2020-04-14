Last week’s news from Central Maine Power validates the substantial economic benefits that will accrue to the state and people of Maine as a result of New England Clean Energy Connect. The company announced $300 million in contracts to builders, to do its necessary planning and timely preparation, pending Army Corps approval.

This is just a down payment on a billion-dollar project to build this clean energy transmission line; and it means hundreds of good jobs at a time when we need them greatly.

It’s been decades since a private company proposed to invest a billion dollars into the Maine economy. Probably the last time was the Hinckley Mill that Scott Paper built in the late 1970s. It has been the lifeblood of the economy of that region ever since.

I’ve spent decades studying Maine’s economy, and have closely followed the conclusions of the impartial state regulators tasked with permitting decisions on the project. I am deeply persuaded that this billion-dollar investment will have truly great, positive benefits, felt throughout the state and mostly in the western mountains region, where they are sorely needed.

It is appropriate that careful consideration be given, as well, to any downside effects. What we know from exhaustive reviews by the Public Utilities Commission and the Department of Environmental Protection is that the economic benefits “significantly outweigh the costs,” and that with the required mitigation requirements, the project “fully satisfies” Maine’s tough environmental protection standards.

It would be unwise, even foolhardy, not to embrace this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Richard Barringer

Portland

