I write to report that I, a boomer, today performed tasks that may shock Danielle Steinman (“Maine Voices: Even in this time of coronavirus, it’ll be OK, boomer,” April 5), who wrote recently in your newspaper about cognitively impaired and hopelessly befuddled older people:
After successfully navigating breakfast, I tied my shoes, zipped my jacket and walked the dog. I kept the prescribed 6-foot social distance from others on the sidewalk. I fully understand this concept, since I read several newspapers daily and thoroughly (including The New York Times, which includes words of multiple syllables and often discusses abstract concepts).
Then I turned on my computer – without assistance – and consulted several more news sites (including a number from overseas; I comprehend geography). I wrote half a dozen lengthy emails, including to members of my condominium board (of which I am president).
I spent the rest of the day researching for a proposal for admission to a doctoral program. I read an episode of “Ulysses” for a Zoom reading group to be convened from Dublin later this week. I cooked dinner, walked the dog again and read more from Hilary Mantel’s “The Mirror and the Light,” which focuses on Thomas Cromwell in the era of Henry VIII.
I did all of this without help from any member of Ms. Steinman’s age cohort. Kindly convey this to her.
I hope you will think twice before publishing any more columns that blatantly, mendaciously, and unfairly stereotype members of my generation – or any other.
Ellen D. Murphy
Portland
