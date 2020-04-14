The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced one additional death and 36 more confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday, increasing the statewide case tally to 734.

At least 20 people in Maine have died from the COVID-19 disease caused by the coronavirus, according to the Maine CDC. A total of 292 people had recovered from the disease, meaning there were 442 active cases in the state as of Tuesday, an increase of 36 active cases.

State health officials warn that those figures only capture part of the outbreak in Maine, however, because of limited testing capacity and the fact that many people can carry the virus for a week or more after exposure without exhibiting symptoms.

The virus continues to spread in Cumberland County, which saw the number of confirmed cases rise from 299 on Monday to 331 on Tuesday. York County has the second-most number of cases at 152 — up just one since Monday — while Kennebec County saw its caseload increase by three to 81. Piscataquis remains the only county in Maine without a confirmed case.

Gov. Janet Mills and Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, are slated to hold provide an update on COVID-19 during the daily briefing at 2 p.m.

On Monday, Shah and the commissioner of the Maine Department of Health and Human Services, Jeanne Lambrew, discussed outbreaks at several nursing homes or long-term care facilities in Maine. Those include 55 cases reported among residents and staff at the Augusta Center for Health and Rehabilitation as of Monday and 32 cases at Maine Veterans’ Homes Scarborough facility.

Additionally, there were at least 22 confirmed cases at the Tall Pines retirement community in Belfast and 11 cases at the OceanView at Falmouth retirement community.

Lambrew said DHHS planned to contact all 93 long-term care facilities in the state to ensure they had adequate emergency response plans for COVID-19 and, if not, quickly help bring them up to code with federal requirements. DHHS also planned to distribute an additional $8 million to long-term care facilities in the coming weeks.

