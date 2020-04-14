STANDISH – Joanne R. Snow of Bonny Eagle Pond passed away peacefully at her home on April 9, 2020. She was born in Westbrook on February 1, 1936, the daughter of Darius and Fern Graham Nickerson.She was educated in local schools and graduated from Bonny Eagle High School. Joanne first worked at Vallee’s Steakhouse as a cashier, then Henry L. Hanson Manufacturing, and for Gage Molding in Saco. Joanne owned and operated Atlantic Finishing Corp and her latest employment as a cashier at LaVerdiere’s.Joanne enjoyed reading, writing, and caring for wildlife and loved living on Bonny Eagle Pond.She was predeceased in 1989 by her husband, Philip Snow, a brother, Edwin Nickerson and a son, Philip Snow.She is survived by her husband, of 24 years, Roger Blake, her son, Richard Snow of Standish and a daughter, Wendy Jo McKay of Portland, a sister Judy Troiano, 13 grandchildren and four great-grandchild.Friends and relatives must call 468-1142 for an appointment for visitation for Saturday, April 18, 2020, at the Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home 13 Portland Road, Buxton (Bar Mills). Condolences may be posted to www.dcpate.com.Spring internment on the family lot at Meetinghouse Hill Cemetery.Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to St. Jude’s Research Hospital,262 Danny Thomas Place,Memphis, TN 38105.

