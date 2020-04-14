Betty Sandra Fowler Dwinal 1943 – 2020 LISBON FALLS – Betty Sandra Fowler Dwinal, 77, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at her home. She was born on February 23, 1943 to George and Lorene Fowler of Lisbon Falls. She attended Lisbon schools and later married Robert B. Dwinal and they settled in Lisbon Falls having two sons. She worked at Auerback Shoe and was an Avon Group Leader for many years. She also worked at Maine Electronics up until their closing in 1989. Betty obtained her GED and CNA certificate in 1990 and went on to work in nursing homes until her retirement. She worked tirelessly, giving her all to her patients. Her patients loved her dearly. Betty had a very generous and caring heart always going above and beyond what was expected of her, even keeping the friendships from the nursing home after retirement, often visiting them with her delicious baked goods. She enjoyed baking for family and friends. She was known for her famous whoopie pies and buttermilk donuts. She enjoyed floral arranging and took a class for it in 1990. Her hobbies also included doing puzzles, gardening and writing to a pen pal that she has had from when she was a teenager up until her passing. Betty was an avid car racing fan and never missed a race that her two sons competed in. She had many friends and family and she enjoyed spending time with them. She always had an open door for people in need and throughout the years had opened her home to those who had no other place to go. She is predeceased by her parents George and Lorene Roberts Fowler. She is survived by her sons Robert Dwinal Jr. and his wife Marilyn Fortin Dwinal and Gary Dwinal and his wife Cathy Carver Dwinal. She had 3 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, 2 sisters, 1 brother and many nieces and nephews. Online condolences can be left for the family at crosmanfuneralhome.com. Services have been entrusted to Crosman Funeral Home 40 Main St. Lisbon Falls, Maine, 207-353-4951.

