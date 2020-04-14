A man was shot and killed by police in Old Town Tuesday morning following a nearly nine-hour stand-off.

Maine State Police said the man was shot and killed just before 9 a.m. in a confrontation with state troopers. Local police were initially called to the home, but asked for assistance around midnight.

Troopers along with a negotiation team responded to the scene.

Police offered no other information about the confrontation, and Steve McCausland, State Police spokesman, did not know whether the man was alone in the home during the stand-off, whether he was armed with a weapon, or what caused police to shoot him.

French Island is an inhabited island in the Penobscot River.

The Attorney General’s Office will investigate the incident as it does in all cases of a shooting involving police officers.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: