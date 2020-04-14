April 14, 1905: Flames sweep through the business district in the York County village of Springvale, consuming two shoe factories, 20 commercial buildings and 15 residences.
The fire begins in the W.R. Usher & Son boot and shoe factory’s boiler room and spreads rapidly. Local firefighting equipment proves inadequate to deal with the task. The arrival of Portland firefighters and their machines on a special train prevents destruction of the rest of the village.
When the fire is out, the buildings left in ruins include the Odd Fellows Block, the Western Union Telegraph office, the New England Telephone exchange, the Tibbets Hotel and the Masonic Block. All the affected buildings were made of wood. Firefighters save the Springvale Hotel by blowing up a vulnerable harness shop next door.
Except for a firefighter who suffers heat exhaustion, nobody is injured. About 800 people are left homeless. Authorities say they expect to evacuate the entire population of Springvale, which is part of the town of Sanford.
The total value of the property lost is estimated at $300,000, which would be more than $8.6 million in 2020. The Usher factory’s share of the damage was about $130,000.
Joseph Owen is a retired copy desk chief of the Morning Sentinel and Kennebec Journal and board member of the Kennebec Historical Society. He can be contacted at: [email protected]
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
The Forecaster
Portland Meetings: April 15-22
-
Forecaster Opinion
The Universal Notebook: Trump virus
-
Business
With showrooms shut down, Maine auto dealers focus on service and remote sales
-
Local & State
Maine lags New England states in reporting data on pandemic
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Citywide universal broadband would help bridge digital divide
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.