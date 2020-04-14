Steve Pearce told WEEI.com’s Rob Bradford he thinks the 2018 Red Sox will be cleared of any wrongdoing when MLB releases its sign stealing investigation report.

“That’s such a joke to us,” Pearce told WEEI. “When it came out we were all kind of joking about it. We just want this to pass us. We won it fair and square. Whatever they accused us of, we were all kind of like, ‘I can’t believe this is even an issue.’ Once the report comes out we’re all going to be free.

“You don’t like it, especially that we were the champions and individually I have that award (World Series MVP). And we have this floating over our head when we just had such an unbelievable season. We had the perfect team and great camaraderie with everybody and then this gets thrown out here. We’re just like, ‘What the heck?’ … We just want this to pass us. We just want to play some baseball. Another bump in the road, I guess.”

Pearce also told WEEI he has officially retired from baseball.

MLB investigation’s into the 2018 Red Sox is finished but its report still has yet to be released.

“We are done with the investigation,” MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said March 26 on SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt. “There has been a delay in terms of producing a written report just because I, frankly, have not had time to turn to it with the other issues. But we will get a Boston report out before we resume play.”

J.D. Martinez also thinks the Red Sox will be cleared and Andrew Benintendi said the 2018 club is innocent.

