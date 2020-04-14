Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia is no closer to a return to baseball, interim manager Ron Roenicke said Tuesday.

Roenicke recently had a text conversation with Pedroia, who did not attend spring training due to lingering issues with his left knee. Pedroia is at home with his family in Arizona.

“He’s doing well with the family,” Roenicke said. “I don’t want to speak for him, but he’s still not at a point where he’s thinking about trying to be ready to come back and join us.”

Pedroia, 36, has been limited to just nine games over the past two seasons due to a recurring knee injury. In November, Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said he had received indications Pedroia was planning on attempting another comeback in 2020 but a “significant setback” he suffered over the winter seems to have altered that plan.

If baseball is played in 2020, it appears Pedroia won’t be a factor for the Red Sox at second base. Instead, the club will proceed with Jose Peraza, Michael Chavis and others at second base.

Like everyone else, Pedroia is busy helping his family get through the coronavirus pandemic.

“He said he’s ‘Mr. Mom’ now, going to the store now and doing the shopping for the family,” Roenicke said. “I know that’s not very comfortable because I’ve been to the store a couple times. It’s actually really stressful. But I think where he is in his career with his family, I think he’s just trying to make sure everybody’s healthy now, taking care of his family.”

