The rehab building at Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan has been closed for two weeks following a “small cluster” of COVID-19 cases.

Sherry Rogers, Chief Nursing Officer at the hospital, confirmed in an email on Monday evening that all employees and patients who may have had contact with the virus have been notified and advised to self-quarantine and to monitor for symptoms.

“In an abundance of caution, the rehab building has been closed for 14 days while staff are quarantined and the building is being cleaned,” Rogers said.

The hospital has been working with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to reduce the risk of staff exposure. Additionally, the hospital has reduced the number of staff present through remote work, reserve shifts and temporary furloughs, according to Lisa Landry, human resources director.

It is not yet known how many employees have been furloughed.

“Our patients and staff understand the urgency of early identification of exposure and review of contacts to put measures in place to control additional spread of the COVID-19 virus,” CEO Dick Willett said. “As of (Monday), we have not had any inpatient positives. Our number one goal remains to protect our patients and our staff in all settings. The plan will continually be reviewed and adjusted as necessary.”

This story will be updated.

