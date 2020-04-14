Arrests
4/6 at 1:57 p.m. Nicholas Reilly, 23, of Demons Way, was arrested by Officer Courtney Everett on Jordan Avenue in Brunswick on a charge of violation of condition of release.
4/12 at 8:39 a.m. Tyrie Williams, 41, of Elm Street, was arrested on a warrant by Officer Lucas Shirland on Elm Street.
Summonses
No criminal summonses were reported from April 7-12.
Fire calls
4/7 at 12:30 p.m. Fire alarm on River Road.
4/9 at 5:10 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Topsham Fair Mall Road.
4/9 at 5:10 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Lewiston Road.
4/9 at 5:40 p.m. Fire alarm on Flycatcher Drive.
4/9 at 6:10 p.m. Fire alarm on Flycatcher Drive.
4/9 at 5:57 p.m. Utility problem on River Road.
4/9 at 6:37 p.m. Utility problem on Lewiston Road.
4/9 at 7:19 p.m. Utility problem on Foreside Road.
4/9 at 6:58 p.m. Traffic hazard on Ward Road.
4/9 at 9:10 p.m. Utility problem on Goldeneye Drive.
4/9 at 9:28 p.m. Utility problem on Pleasant Street.
4/9 at 9:55 p.m. Electrical hazard on Meadow Road.
4/9 at 10:13 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Lewiston Road.
4/9 at 10:19 p.m. Traffic hazard on Pleasant Street.
4/9 at 10:34 p.m. Electrical hazard on Ward Road.
4/10 at 12:35 a.m. Outdoor fire on Mallett Drive.
4/10 at 10:38 a.m. Electrical hazard on Barrows Drive.
4/10 at 1:53 a.m. Utility problem on Meadow Road.
4/10 at 2:25 a.m. Electrical hazard on Mallett Drive.
4/10 at 2:43 a.m. Electrical hazard on Eider Lane.
4/10 at 3:48 a.m. Public service on White House Crossing Road.
4/10 at 7:12 a.m. Utility problem on Middlesex Road.
4/10 at 7:45 a.m. Citizen assist on Westwind Drive.
4/10 at 8:06 a.m. Assist West Bath.
4/10 at 8:37 a.m. Fire alarm on Main Street.
4/10 at 8:39 a.m. Utility problem on Elm Street.
4/10 at 6:23 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Augusta Road.
4/11 at 3:35 a.m. Fire alarm on Payne Road.
4/11 at 12:49 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on West School House Crossing Road.
4/12 at 12:04 p.m. Utility problem on Barrows Drive.
EMS
Topsham emergency medical services responded to 22 calls from April 6-13.
