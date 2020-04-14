Trump stops funding to World Health Organization in midst of pandemic
The president and his allies have criticized the United Nations agency, saying it catered to China early in the outbreak and jeopardized global health.
By Colby Itkowitz and Anne GearanThe Washington Post
Share
President Trump announced Tuesday that he instructed his administration to stop funding the World Health Organization until a review is completed on what he calls a mismanagement of the pandemic.
The WHO has been criticized for its slow response in the early days of the outbreak in Wuhan, but by Jan. 30, the organization declared a global health emergency, after which the president continued to downplay the outbreak and compare it to the flu.
The hold on funding was expected this week as the Trump administration and conservative allies ramped up their criticism that the United Nations agency catered to China early in the outbreak and jeopardized global health.
Trump’s main criticism of the WHO is that it didn’t support his decision to place travel restrictions on people coming from China. Trump also accused the WHO of not doing more in China to understand and contain the virus and then taking too long to share information about how bad the coronavirus could be.
“The outbreak could have been contained at its source with very little death, very little death, and certainly very little death by comparison. This would have saved thousands of lives and avoided worldwide economic damage,” Trump said.
Trump said, for now, the funding allocated for WHO will be redistributed to other global health organizations.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.