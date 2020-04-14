The hold on funding was expected this week as the Trump administration and conservative allies ramped up their criticism that the United Nations agency catered to China early in the outbreak and jeopardized global health.

The WHO has been criticized for its slow response in the early days of the outbreak in Wuhan, but by Jan. 30, the organization declared a global health emergency, after which the president continued to downplay the outbreak and compare it to the flu.

President Trump announced Tuesday that he instructed his administration to stop funding the World Health Organization until a review is completed on what he calls a mismanagement of the pandemic.

Trump’s main criticism of the WHO is that it didn’t support his decision to place travel restrictions on people coming from China. Trump also accused the WHO of not doing more in China to understand and contain the virus and then taking too long to share information about how bad the coronavirus could be.