University of Maine men’s hockey coach Red Gendron and goalie Jeremy Swayman were honored by the New England Hockey Writers Association on Tuesday.

Gendron, who led the Black Bears to an 18-11-5 record, was named the Clark Hodder New England Coach of the Year. Gendron was also named the Hockey East Coach of the Year after the Black Bears went 12-9-3 in the conference.

Swayman, a fourth-round pick of the Boston Bruins in 2017, was named the Leonard Fowle New England MVP. He led the nation with 1,099 saves and posted a 2.07 goals-against average. His .939 save percentage was second in the nation. Swayman won the Mike Richter Award, given to the top goalie in the country, on Saturday night and was a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »