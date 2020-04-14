Read the full text of “On this date in Maine history: April 14.”
Read more from our history series.
Explore our Maine bicentennial page.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
The Forecaster
Maine Bicentennial: Phippsburg
-
Maine Street
Watch: 'On this date in Maine history' April 14, narrated by Brett Williams
-
Business
Coronavirus viewing: More people are sampling new streaming services
-
Business
Virus sours business for already-reeling dairy industry
-
Arts & Entertainment
A massive ‘High School Musical’ reunion is happening, and Zac Efron is in