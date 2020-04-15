Arrests

4/8 at 6:23 p.m. Christopher Kalesnick, 41, of Pleasant Street, was arrested by Officer Whitney Burns on Perryman Drive and charged with criminal trespass and criminal mischief.

Summonses

4/6 at 1:39 p.m. Kellie Goldsmith, 23, of Central Avenue, Bath, was issued a summons by Officer James Fisher on Tibbetts Drive on a charge of theft.

4/9 at 8:26 p.m. Samantha Glidden, 27, and Debbie Averill, 58, both of Dingley Road, Richmond, were issued summonses by Officer James Fisher on Tibbetts Drive on a charge of theft.

Fire calls

4/7 at 6:14 p.m. Outdoor fire on C Street.

4/7 at 7:21 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Chamberlain Avenue.

4/9 at 10:11 a.m. Alarm on Thomas Point Road.

4/9 at 4:34 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on River Road.

4/9 at 8:21 p.m. Motor vehicle accident at Interstate 295 and Pleasant Street.

4/9 at 8:45 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Durham Road.

4/9 at 11:09 p.m. Alarm on Maine Street.

4/11 at 6:29 a.m. Alarm on Park Row.

4/11 at 4:26 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Gurnet Road.

4/14 at 9:42 p.m. Motor vehicle fire at U.S. Route 1 and Route 196.

EMS

Brunswick emergency medical services responded to 49 calls from April 6-15.

