Arrests
4/10 at 1:16 a.m. Cameron Cartier, 24, listed as a transient, was arrested on Shore Road by Officer Ben Davis on a charge of criminal trespass.
Summonses
No summonses were reported from April 7-13.
Fire calls
Cape Elizabeth firefighters responded to seven calls from April 7-13.
EMS
Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to 12 calls from April 7-13.
