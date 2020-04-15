Arrests

4/10 at 1:16 a.m. Cameron Cartier, 24, listed as a transient, was arrested on Shore Road by Officer Ben Davis on a charge of criminal trespass.

Summonses

No summonses were reported from April 7-13.

Fire calls

Cape Elizabeth firefighters responded to seven calls from April 7-13.

EMS

Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to 12 calls from April 7-13.

