Maine health officials reported an additional four deaths from coronavirus as well as 36 more confirmed cases on Wednesday.

To date, at least 24 Maine residents have died from COVID-19 while 770 have tested positive for the disease, according to the latest figures from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The additional 36 confirmed cases represents a 5 percent increase over Tuesday and a 43 percent increase from one week earlier.

After accounting for the 24 deaths and 305 people who have recovered from the disease, Maine had 441 active cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Maine CDC officials caution that the actual number of Maine residents who have contracted the coronavirus is much higher because of limited testing and because it can take anywhere from one to 14 days after initial exposure for a person to begin exhibiting symptoms.

Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, is slated to hold his daily briefing on the COVID-19 situation in Maine beginning at 2 p.m.

On Tuesday, Gov. Janet Mills extended the civil state of emergency for an additional 30 days until May 15 in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The state of emergency proclamation allows Mills to quickly marshal state or federal resources and to impose mandatory restrictions — such as business closures or the current statewide stay-at-home order — in order to protect public health.

While Maine has, to date, been spared the high infection rates and death toll witnessed in other, more populous northeastern states, it is unclear where Maine is on the infection curve. Additionally, the state continues to experience outbreaks at nursing homes and other long-term care facilities, which have been hard hit nationwide because COVID-19 is particularly dangerous to older individuals or people with underlying health conditions.

