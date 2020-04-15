These are trying times, and we’re all having our limits tested on how much we can adjust and adapt to in order to keep ourselves and our families safe. This new sense of normal has been a struggle to create, yet, being at the beginning of my fourth week of social distancing, I can say that there is now at least a temporary routine to my days now. Having even a temporary routine helps.

As the executive director of the chamber of commerce in our region, I’ve been fortunate to help direct hundreds of people to the resources they need over the last month. By the nature of our business, I’ve been on dozens of calls every week with legislators, with business owners and with citizens. I’ve been distributing as much information as possible on new funding programs, social programs and safety protocols to try and help as many people as I can. And to be honest, being able to help people right now, has given me a purpose that I can focus on, and I think some people are struggling without such a focus.

Below are a collection of tips you can do to help yourself, your family or your community. Take them as they are intended- simply as unsolicited advice intended to help. Right now, I think the best thing we can do is to try and help as many people as possible. I hope this helps.

Be Vigilant

A common refrain echoed across social media and in press briefings is, “When can we go back to normal?” It stems from people being tired of the isolation and frankly exhausted from being a worker-teacher-mentor-entertainer-cook-task masker for 16 hours per day, 7 days per week, to help their families cope.

Dr. Anthony Fauci and all other experts will tell you there is no date they can predict because there still isn’t enough known on how prevalent the virus is. We don’t know where it is and new hot spots are popping up daily.

The metaphor I find myself returning to time and again, is a burning city. You can’t re-enter the city until the fire is gone, or at the very least controlled. No one would say, “Yeah, I’m tired of not being able to go to my city, and even though it’s still burning I’m going to move back in.”

So yes, the monotony, uncertainty and this adjustment we have made to survive is a tough situation to deal with. But be vigilant. Take it day by day, and step by step. To rush back to normal would undoubtedly bring the virus roaring back. We literally cannot afford that, both in human lives and monetarily.

Find Authentic Resources

What stores are open? Who are considered essential workers? Where can my boss find business loans? Where can I donate my time or efforts? These are all good questions. The best place to start in our area, is the chamber’s website. We have a COVID-19 Community Resource page. On it we list resources for Brunswick and Bath business updates (created by Brunswick Downtown Association and Main Street Bath), we have government postings from local town ordinances to State of Maine Executive Orders, we have links to information on the Paycheck Protection Program and other SBA loans for businesses, information on unemployment and more. Find the resource link on our homepage at www.midcoastmaine.com or directly at www.midcoastmaine.com/covid-19

Build a Budget

Many families already do this, but I remember when I was single, I took each bill and expense as they came. I knew the big ones like rent and car payments but I wasn’t tracking my food budget or other medical bills. I paid them as they came in. Do yourself a favor and write out a brief budget. What bills are due and when is a good basic starting point. Then figure out what you can spend on food and other essentials. Right now, many debt collectors are offering payment plans or deferments, so if your budget right now won’t allow for you to pay all of your bills, it’s time to be proactive in contacting these people, rather than ignoring the bills and hoping they’ll go away. It’s no fun to look at what you have and realizing you need to adjust your lifestyle, but knowing is better than not knowing, and it will help you make better decisions.

Nobody Prefers This, Except Dogs

This may seem obvious, but nobody likes to adjust their lives so drastically and so rapidly. Even those essential workers who still go into work have had their work protocols, their commutes and their work environments be overhauled. I remind you of this because change is difficult for many people.

A communications studies professor named Everett Rodgers had a ground-breaking book in the mid-1960s called “Diffusion of Innovations” that studies what rate people will accept and adopt a new idea. The study notes that 2.5% of the population are Innovators, while only 13.5% are Early Adopters (meaning those who accept something immediately when it’s introduced). This is followed, over time, by the Early Majority (34%), the Late Majority (34%) and the Laggards (the final 16%).

This is to say that even when people know social distancing is working, exactly half of us are innovators, early adopters or the early majority, meaning it takes the other half of us, more time to accept this change. Change leads to stress. Stress changes attitudes. Stress changes human behavior.

So what can you do? Again, be vigilant with safety and health protocols. Accept that some people will take longer to be convinced (though you should continue to tell them the best way). And check in on friends and family more regularly to ensure they are handling this well.

We’re all in this together. More tips next week. Be safe and wash your hands.

Cory King is the executive director of the Southern Midcoast Maine Chamber.

