I’ve been an “essential” employee at Bath Iron Works for over 30 years. Most employees, even though the “Best Shipbuilders in the world,” have not had a pay raise in eight years.
With COVID-19 already present at BIW, I’m very concerned for my co-workers, my family, my community and all the health care workers fighting this virus. How is BIW going to make our workplace safe? All work areas, in production, are very close and congested. With all the steel we work with, how long does the virus live on steel?
General Dynamics received federal tax breaks last year, and BIW received $45 million from the state of Maine.
If BIW does not further extend the unpaid leave, all employees will have to risk their jobs or their families’ safety. With no vanpool, carpool or remote parking transportation, where are all the workers going to park?
It’s hard for me to believe the Navy contract would penalize any company for circumstances out of their control. What did the Navy do for our competitor, in Mississippi, after Katrina? Let’s hope we are able to be safe.
John LaPointe
South Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Columns
Leonard Pitts: Support local journalism – it’s cheaper than the frightening alternative
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Forced mail-in voting would be a security disaster
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: April 15, narrated by Michael Bourque
-
Maine Voices
Maine Voices: Work smart to keep as many businesses open as possible
-
Business
Coronavirus begins to hit Maine workers compensation system
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.