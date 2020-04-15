Soon, thousands of out-of-state people will be swarming to Maine to enjoy the ocean, lakes and forests of our great state. Unfortunately, unless steps are taken, some will bring the coronavirus with them.

In order to prevent this from happening, I would urge Gov. Mills to mandate all visitors to our state be tested at the border for the virus; if infected, they should be restricted from entering the state.

I recognize the draconian nature of such measures. However, the State Police could check drivers and passengers while they’re still in their cars to verify they are virus-free. Such actions could help to reduce infections and help save lives.

Petros Panagakos

Portland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: