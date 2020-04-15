Before being elected president, Franklin D. Roosevelt delivered a campaign address in Portland on Oct. 31, 1932. Louis J. Brann, right, Maine’s governor-elect and a fellow Democrat, accompanied Roosevelt on his Maine tour. Brann was newly elected but not yet in office because, historically, Maine’s gubernatorial elections were held in September. “As Maine goes, so goes the nation” was a popular phrase in American politics in the 1930s, since Maine’s early gubernatorial elections often predicted party trends in the November national elections. Roosevelt won the 1932 presidential election, although Maine was one of six states he did not carry (incumbent Herbert Hoover carried Maine by a 12% margin). Brann served two terms as Maine’s governor, from 1932 to 1936, when Maine elected a Republican governor and the GOP dominated the Legislature. This was in complete contrast to the 1936 national election which went Democratic, and marked the end of the “As Maine goes” adage. Collections of Maine Historical Society. Order a copy at VintageMaineImages.com, item #105112

In commemoration of Maine’s bicentennial this year, The Forecaster is featuring historical highlights from our communities’ past 200 years, in print and online every other week.

