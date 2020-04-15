FALMOUTH – Albert “Kerck” Van Boskerck Kelsey, 87, died at his home in Falmouth, in the early hours of March 26, 2020. Born in February 1933 in Dedham, Mass., Kerck was the son of Albert Washburn Kelsey and Ruth Kelsey Ensign. Kerck was married for 62 years to his wife, Susan Harris Kelsey, who died in November of 2019.He was a U.S. Army veteran, he earned an undergraduate degree at Princeton University and a master’s degree at Harvard University, he was a long time Rotarian, an avid traveler, adventurer, historian, and author. He was happiest enjoying the company and laughter of friends and family at home, at the South Freeport Congregational Church, at Washburn-Norlands Living History Center, and on his boat, sharing stories and a Maine sunset. When asked what was the secret to such a long and happy marriage and life, Kerck replied, “Laughing out loud with the ones you love.” Kerck is survived by his three sons, Andrew and his wife Amanda, Peter and his partner Colleen, and Patrick and his wife JoAnn; his grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; and his brother, John Warren Kelsey. Due to the current CDC guidelines regarding social distancing a memorial service and burial will be postponed until such time that it is safe for family and friends to gather. Online condolences may be sent to www.funeralalternatives.net

