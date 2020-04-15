BIDDEFORD – Harry R. Courtois Jr., 83, passed away peacefully on April 10, 2020. He was born in Biddeford, the son of Harry R. Courtois Sr. and Louisa (Bertrand) Courtois.In 1954, while in high school, he enlisted in the Army National Guard. Harry lettered in three sports while attending St. Louis High School in Biddeford, excelling as a two-way lineman for the football team and as a RF-1B in baseball while also playing an integral role for the American Legion Post #96 in Saco winning the state championship in 1954 and 1955. After graduating from St. Louis High School in 1956, he enlisted in the United States Air Force. He was honorably discharged in 1960 with the rank of Airman First Class. He later re-enlisted in the Army National Guard and was honorably discharged in 1964 having served as a tank commander. His career path followed two parallel courses in human resources and law enforcement. In 1961 he was hired by Maremont Corporations, Saco, Maine as an apprentice tool and die maker and later became employment and labor relations administrator. He later worked at Lincoln Pulp and Paper in Lincoln, Great Northern Paper Company Woodlands Division in Millinocket, Statler Tissue in Augusta, and the city of Bangor before going on to be a human resources consultant. He was appointed by Governor King to be a State of Maine, Department of Labor Employer Representative and was reappointed twice by Governors Baldacci and LePage He served with the following law enforcement agencies: York County Sheriff’s Office, Saco Police Department, Biddeford Police Department, as Chief of Police, Maine State Police, Troop “E” Orono, Piscataquis County Sheriff’s Office, Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office, East Millinocket Police Department, and Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office. He also served on the Biddeford Police Commission, Biddeford Police Advisory Committee and was a member of the Maine Chiefs of Police Association. He maintained this dual career path well after retirement all while being a loving husband and father.Harry was an avid history buff and reader whose main interest focused on WWII as he had several uncles who served, as well as Napoleon’s reign for which a member of the Courtois family served as a general. He built numerous museum quality military models over the years and was an animal lover his entire life including the usual dogs and cats, but also rabbits, ducks and racing pigeons. He is predeceased by his first wife, Annette (Deschambeault) Courtois and is survived by his wife Madeline Belanger; sons Timothy, Bryan and his wife Janet (Spaulding), and Cory and his partner Katie Murphy; grandchildren, Dane, Lance, Kelsey, Logan and Remy; and stepdaughters, Renee Fisher and Shelley Belanger.A memorial service will be held at a future date when Harry will be buried with his first wife, Annette. To share memories of Harry or to leave the family an online condolence please visit, www.coastalcremationservices.com

