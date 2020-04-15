PORTLAND – Laurence “Mark” Montague passed away on April 12, 2020. He was 81 years old. He was born to Walter L. and Blanche Elizabeth Dennis Montague on Aug. 22, 1938. Mark graduated from Portland High School in 1956.He was employed at J.J. Nissen bakery in Portland where he worked for over 35 years.Mark had a lot of interests. He enjoyed traveling and took may trips with his sisters, Nancy and Flo and brothers-in-law, Nat and Sonny. He loved his monthly poker nights, going to casinos and bowling. He bowled way into his 70s and was on a league at Vacationland Bowling with his daughters, Missy and Charlene. He loved football and his Patriots. He recently enjoyed taking trips with the Scarborough Seniors. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family. He visited his daughters and grandchildren every Sunday.Laurence was predeceased by his older sisters, Nancy Chambers, Phyllis Grenier and his twin sister, Florence Tibbetts. He was also predeceased by a younger brother, Kent Gardner.He is survived by his daughters Michelle Boudreau and Charlene Houdlette, both of Saco; his grandchildren, Myriah Boudreau of Brooklyn, N.Y., Sarah Houdlette of Hillsboro, N.H., Erikah Houdlette, Jayden Boudreau, Ryan Houdlette and Nickey Boudreau, all of Saco; his brother Gary Montague of Windham, and sisters, Bethany Williams of Mariaville and Marcia Montague of Casco; along with many nieces and nephews.Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland. Private services on Friday, April 17. Funeral service may be viewed online Friday afternoon and online condolences may be expressed at www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

